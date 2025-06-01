Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Only 125,586 kms. Safety-Inspected & Certified. Extra clean, </span><strong>2012 Ford Focus SE 4 Dr. Sedan.</strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Sporty styling, and fun responsive handling. 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine, with a 6-speed automatic transmission.<span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Premium quality cloth interior provides low noise levels and comfort.<span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Lots of power options: Windows, door locks, mirrors, cruise control and heated seats.</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Front fog lights</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>, </span><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Bluetooth</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span>convenience. Air conditioning blows cold!</p><p class=MsoNormal>In very good condition and well maintained. Several upgrades and new parts installed. Runs and drives perfectly.<span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span>No rust.<span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>$7,995 .00 + HST and Registration. Financing options and a Driver’s Shield Extended Warranty available. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.</strong><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></strong><strong><span style=mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos; mso-bidi-font-family: Aptos;> </span></strong> <span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>This vehicle is being offered by</strong> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>. Under new ownership and management effective, June 1, 2025.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>www.thamesautosales.ca</strong></a><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>  </span> </p>

2012 Ford Focus

125,586 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle
13047038

2012 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1759775431147
  2. 1759775431611
  3. 1759775432012
  4. 1759775432435
  5. 1759775432850
  6. 1759775433265
  7. 1759775433678
  8. 1759775434096
  9. 1759775434502
  10. 1759775434889
  11. 1759775435312
  12. 1759775435690
  13. 1759775436105
  14. 1759775436523
  15. 1759775436966
  16. 1759775437421
  17. 1759775437834
  18. 1759775438256
  19. 1759775438668
  20. 1759775439081
  21. 1759775439506
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,586KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP3F25CL280404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,586 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 125,586 kms. Safety-Inspected & Certified. Extra clean, 2012 Ford Focus SE 4 Dr. Sedan.  

Sporty styling, and fun responsive handling. 2.0L, 4-cylinder engine, with a 6-speed automatic transmission.  

Premium quality cloth interior provides low noise levels and comfort.  

Lots of power options: Windows, door locks, mirrors, cruise control and heated seats.  

Front fog lights, Bluetooth convenience. Air conditioning blows cold!

In very good condition and well maintained. Several upgrades and new parts installed. Runs and drives perfectly. No rust.  

$7,995 .00 + HST and Registration. Financing options and a Driver’s Shield Extended Warranty available. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.     

This vehicle is being offered by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE. Under new ownership and management effective, June 1, 2025.

www.thamesautosales.ca   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN XRS FWD for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN MAN XRS FWD 186,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra 4dr Sdn Auto GLS 93,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Belmont, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S 145,700 KM $19,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2012 Ford Focus