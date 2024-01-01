Menu
Great winter car! 5 speed manual, runs great, keyless entry, power locks.
Plus taxes and licensing Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. We welcome all trades! Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at: 11A-143 Borden Ave Belmont, On N0L1B0

2012 Honda Civic

209,065 KM

Details Description Features

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

12026488

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,065KM
VIN 2HGFB2E46CH056487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Great winter car! 5 speed manual, runs great, keyless entry, power locks.


Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.

We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-XXXX

519-282-7771

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2012 Honda Civic