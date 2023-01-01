Menu
2012 Infiniti EX35

245,299 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2012 Infiniti EX35

2012 Infiniti EX35

Journey

2012 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

245,299KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190262
  • VIN: JN1AJ0HR8CM450600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold as is. 
runs and drives good, ac works good. will need some work to certify 
Plus taxes and licensing

 All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s

Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises 
 We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

