Dont miss this V8 Grand Cherokee. 

Loaded with options including: nav. moonroof. leather. heated seats and more

Runs and drives great 

Our vehicles come certified with car fax. 

We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 

 We welcome all trades! Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 

We are located at: 11A-143 Borden Ave Belmont, On N0L1B0

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

237,212 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

12625758

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,212KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAT4CC338083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this V8 Grand Cherokee. 
Loaded with options including: nav. moonroof. leather. heated seats and more
Runs and drives great 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. 
We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.


We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee