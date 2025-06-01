Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Selling Safety-Inspected and Certified. No accidents, Low Kilometers. **2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport** – the ultimate blend of rugged power, timeless style, and unbeatable off-road prowess</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6, 5-speed automatic transmission and Command-Trac® 4x4 system.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Removable soft top, doors, and windshield </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Cruise Control, Standard AM/FM/CD audio with aux input. Manual windows, mirrors and door locks for the true rugged Jeep experience.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, electronic stability control. Excellent tires with lots of tread left!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></a><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Aptos,sans-serif;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></p>

2012 Jeep Wrangler

170,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

13138351

2012 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 2dr Sport

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4AJWAG6CL193774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Selling Safety-Inspected and Certified. No accidents, Low Kilometers. **2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport** – the ultimate blend of rugged power, timeless style, and unbeatable off-road prowess

Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6, 5-speed automatic transmission and Command-Trac® 4x4 system.

Removable soft top, doors, and windshield

Cruise Control, Standard AM/FM/CD audio with aux input. Manual windows, mirrors and door locks for the true rugged Jeep experience.

4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, electronic stability control. Excellent tires with lots of tread left!

Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2012 Jeep Wrangler