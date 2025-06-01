$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
2012 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Selling Safety-Inspected and Certified. No accidents, Low Kilometers. **2012 Jeep Wrangler Sport** – the ultimate blend of rugged power, timeless style, and unbeatable off-road prowess
Powered by the legendary 3.6L Pentastar V6, 5-speed automatic transmission and Command-Trac® 4x4 system.
Removable soft top, doors, and windshield
Cruise Control, Standard AM/FM/CD audio with aux input. Manual windows, mirrors and door locks for the true rugged Jeep experience.
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, electronic stability control. Excellent tires with lots of tread left!
Asking $12,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380