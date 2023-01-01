Menu
2012 Kia Forte Koup

189,745 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2012 Kia Forte Koup

2012 Kia Forte Koup

SX

2012 Kia Forte Koup

SX

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

189,745KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488503
  • VIN: KNAFW6A35C5638995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Two door sporty koupe, 6 spd manual, sunroof, heated seats, weather tech floor mats and original still in the bag, tinted windows.   very fuel efficient and fun car. 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.

We welcome all trades! 
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s

Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
