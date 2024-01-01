2012 Mazda MAZDA2

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Only 98,000kms. 2012 MAZDA 2, HATCHBACK, FWD, Automatic Transmission, silver exterior, black cloth interior, power windows, locks, mirrors, A/C, CD player. 5 passengers seating, 4cyl, 1.5L, engine.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Extra clean and well maintained. Very economical on gas!!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Cean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>$7,995</span></strong><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;> </span><strong>+ HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call: </strong> <strong>519-644-0380</strong>    </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>This vehicle is being sold by</strong> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong>    </p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>www.thamesautosales.ca</strong></a></p>

98,000 KM

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
98,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1DE1KY5C0131828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 98,000kms. 2012 MAZDA 2, HATCHBACK, FWD, Automatic Transmission, silver exterior, black cloth interior, power windows, locks, mirrors, A/C, CD player. 5 passengers seating, 4cyl, 1.5L, engine.

Extra clean and well maintained. Very economical on gas!!

Cean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.

$7,995 + HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380    

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE    

www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

