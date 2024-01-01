$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA2
4DR HB AUTO GX
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 98,000kms. 2012 MAZDA 2, HATCHBACK, FWD, Automatic Transmission, silver exterior, black cloth interior, power windows, locks, mirrors, A/C, CD player. 5 passengers seating, 4cyl, 1.5L, engine.
Extra clean and well maintained. Very economical on gas!!
Cean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.
$7,995 + HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
