2012 Mercedes-Benz E300

191,200 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

4dr Sdn E 300 4MATIC

4dr Sdn E 300 4MATIC

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175640
  • VIN: WDDHF8BB8CA655364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with AMG package, upgraded wheels and tires.  Super clean inside and out, non-smoker car, 4MATIC.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000km/$1500 per claim.  Warranty upgrades also available.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

