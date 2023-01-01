$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2012 Mercedes-Benz E300
2012 Mercedes-Benz E300
4dr Sdn E 300 4MATIC
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
191,200KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10175640
- VIN: WDDHF8BB8CA655364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Equipped with AMG package, upgraded wheels and tires. Super clean inside and out, non-smoker car, 4MATIC. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/12000km/$1500 per claim. Warranty upgrades also available. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0