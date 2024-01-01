$12,995+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,775 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE
There’s lots of life left in this very clean truck that’s loaded with options. 5.7L – V8 Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. 4 X 4 – AWD and Quad Cab.
Expertly maintained and rust-proofed regularly.
There are no issues or concerns. This truck runs and drive perfectly. Ready for work or leisure. It’s all set up for towing your boat, camper or work trailer this summer!
- Tonneau cover
- Factory trailer brake controller
- Fresh oil, lube, and filter
- New tires
Certified $12,995 .00 - Asking price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-644-0380.
This vehicle is being sold on CONSIGNMENT by
THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
