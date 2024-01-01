2012 RAM 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p class=MsoNormal>There’s lots of life left in this very clean truck that’s loaded with options. 5.7L – V8 Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. 4 X 4 – AWD and Quad Cab.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Expertly maintained and rust-proofed regularly.</p><p class=MsoNormal>There are no issues or concerns. This truck runs and drive perfectly. Ready for work or leisure. It’s all set up for towing your boat, camper or work trailer this summer!</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]-->-<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>            </span><!--[endif]-->Tonneau cover</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]-->-<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>            </span><!--[endif]-->Factory trailer brake controller</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]-->-<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>            </span><!--[endif]-->Fresh oil, lube, and filter</p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]-->-<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>            </span><!--[endif]-->New tires</p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin-left: 18.0pt;><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Certified $12,995 .00 - Asking price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-644-0380.</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>This vehicle is being sold on CONSIGNMENT by</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</span></strong></p>

2012 RAM 1500

201,775 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SPORT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1716140518
  2. 1716140518
  3. 1716140518
  4. 1716140518
  5. 1716140518
  6. 1716140518
  7. 1716140518
  8. 1716140518
  9. 1716140518
  10. 1716140518
  11. 1716140517
  12. 1716140518
  13. 1716140518
  14. 1716140516
  15. 1716140517
  16. 1716140517
  17. 1716140518
  18. 1716140518
  19. 1716140516
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
201,775KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RD7HT0CS250180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,775 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE

There’s lots of life left in this very clean truck that’s loaded with options. 5.7L – V8 Engine with 6-speed automatic transmission. 4 X 4 – AWD and Quad Cab.

Expertly maintained and rust-proofed regularly.

There are no issues or concerns. This truck runs and drive perfectly. Ready for work or leisure. It’s all set up for towing your boat, camper or work trailer this summer!

-            Tonneau cover

-            Factory trailer brake controller

-            Fresh oil, lube, and filter

-            New tires

Certified $12,995 .00 - Asking price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-644-0380.

This vehicle is being sold on CONSIGNMENT by

THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Man Trendline for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Man Trendline 188,524 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SE V6 for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Dodge Avenger 4dr Sdn SE V6 121,600 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 1997 Boat Other Formula 330 SS for sale in Belmont, ON
1997 Boat Other Formula 330 SS 0 $59,900 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500