Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Dont miss beautiful well cared for SUV</div><div><br></div><div>7 seats. </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>Heated leather.  </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>GPS/ Backup camera</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>DVD entertainment system </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>A/c ice cold </span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;><br></span></div><div>Plus taxes and licensing<br><br></div><div> Our vehicles come certified with car fax. </div><div><br></div><div>We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </div><div><br></div><div> We welcome all trades! </div><div><br></div><div> Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div><div><br></div><div> We are located at: 11A-143 Borden Ave Belmont, On N0L1B0<br></div>

2013 Acura MDX

258,180 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12708483

2013 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1751471629
  2. 1751471630
  3. 1751471630
  4. 1751471630
  5. 1751471630
  6. 1751471630
  7. 1751471630
  8. 1751471630
  9. 1751471629
  10. 1751471630
  11. 1751471630
  12. 1751471629
  13. 1751471629
  14. 1751471629
  15. 1751471630
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
258,180KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H61DH002654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 258,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss beautiful well cared for SUV
7 seats. Heated leather.  GPS/ Backup cameraDVD entertainment system A/c ice cold 
Plus taxes and licensing


Our vehicles come certified with car fax. 
We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 We welcome all trades! 
 Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2013 Acura MDX Tech pkg for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Acura MDX Tech pkg 258,180 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 93,550 KM $14,200 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Toyota Corolla LE 109,470 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2013 Acura MDX