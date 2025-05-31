$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner and only 76,000 kms. Very low mileage. Like new condition. 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT Front-Wheel Drive. This compact SUV has modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a dependable ride.
Key Features:
- Efficient fuel economy: The 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine, with a 6-speed automatic transmission for responsive handling.
- Premium cloth seating, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ample cargo space for all your adventures.
- Stay connected with the Chevrolet MyLink system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB ports, and available SiriusXM radio.
- Equipped with a rearview camera, stability control, and six airbags for peace of mind on every drive.
- 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated seats and a bold front grille that defines the Equinox’s modern look.
With its super-low mileage and well-maintained condition, this 2013 Equinox LT is ready to hit the road. Don’t miss out—schedule a test drive today and experience the Equinox difference!
Clean CARFAX. One owner, No accidents or damage reported. Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $10,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca
Now under new ownership and management, since May 31, 2025.
