One Owner and only 76,000 kms. Very low mileage. Like new condition. 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT Front-Wheel Drive. This compact SUV has modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a dependable ride.

Key Features:

Efficient fuel economy: The 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine, with a 6-speed automatic transmission for responsive handling.
Premium cloth seating, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and ample cargo space for all your adventures.
Stay connected with the Chevrolet MyLink system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB ports, and available SiriusXM radio.
Equipped with a rearview camera, stability control, and six airbags for peace of mind on every drive.
17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated seats and a bold front grille that defines the Equinox's modern look.

With its super-low mileage and well-maintained condition, this 2013 Equinox LT is ready to hit the road. Don't miss out—schedule a test drive today and experience the Equinox difference!

Clean CARFAX. One owner, No accidents or damage reported. Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $10,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca

Now under new ownership and management, since May 31, 2025.

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

76,000 KM

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12834118

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALDEK0D6261730

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

One Owner and only 76,000 kms. Very low mileage. Like new condition. 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT Front-Wheel Drive. This compact SUV has modern features, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone seeking a dependable ride.

  • Efficient fuel economy: The 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine, with a 6-speed automatic transmission for responsive handling.
  • Premium cloth seating, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ample cargo space for all your adventures.
  • Stay connected with the Chevrolet MyLink system, featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB ports, and available SiriusXM radio.
  • Equipped with a rearview camera, stability control, and six airbags for peace of mind on every drive.
  • 17-inch aluminum wheels, fog lamps, heated seats and a bold front grille that defines the Equinox’s modern look.

With its super-low mileage and well-maintained condition, this 2013 Equinox LT is ready to hit the road. Don’t miss out—schedule a test drive today and experience the Equinox difference!

Clean CARFAX. One owner, No accidents or damage reported. Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $10,995 + HST and Registration/Licencing. Extended warranty options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca

Now under new ownership and management, since May 31, 2025.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2013 Chevrolet Equinox