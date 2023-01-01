Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

147,038 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

4DR SEL FWD

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1689355611
  2. 1689355623
  3. 1689355627
  4. 1689355631
  5. 1689355635
  6. 1689355639
  7. 1689355643
  8. 1689355646
  9. 1689355650
  10. 1689355654
  11. 1689355660
  12. 1689355663
  13. 1689355666
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,038KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10180785
  • Stock #: 2307-695
  • VIN: 2FMDK3J96DBA10252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, excellent condition FWD SUV. Runs and Drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 215,614 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge 4DR S...
 147,038 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 256,301 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory