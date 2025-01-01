$6,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 2505-901
- Mileage 244,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Safety Checked – 2013 Ford Edge SEL, Front Wheel Drive . Gently used and expertly maintained, with 244,000 kms.
3.5-liter V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission.
Alloy Wheels and All-weather floor mats
Rustproofed regularly.
Drive with confidence. This car runs and drives very well, no issues or repairs needed. A/C blows cold.
Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage records found.
$6,995 + HST & Licence Fee. Financing and extended warranty available.
Offered by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson
Vehicle Features
