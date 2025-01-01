Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Certified, Safety Checked – 2013 Ford Edge SEL, Front Wheel Drive . Gently used and expertly maintained, with 244,000 kms.   </p><p class=MsoNormal>3.5-liter V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission.  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Alloy Wheels and All-weather floor mats </p><p class=MsoNormal>Rustproofed regularly.  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Drive with confidence. This car runs and drives very well, no issues or repairs needed. A/C blows cold. </p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage records found. </p><p class=MsoNormal>$6,995 + HST & Licence Fee. Financing and extended warranty available.  </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Offered by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong>  </p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener><strong>www.thamesautosales.ca</strong></a>  </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson</span></p>

2013 Ford Edge

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12542474

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1747764552362
  2. 1747764552954
  3. 1747764553379
  4. 1747764553833
  5. 1747764554257
  6. 1747764554747
  7. 1747764555172
  8. 1747764555611
  9. 1747764556055
  10. 1747764556464
  11. 1747764556872
  12. 1747764557304
  13. 1747764557751
  14. 1747764558195
  15. 1747764558636
  16. 1747764559081
  17. 1747764559540
  18. 1747764559952
  19. 1747764560408
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
244,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC3DBA05151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2505-901
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Safety Checked – 2013 Ford Edge SEL, Front Wheel Drive . Gently used and expertly maintained, with 244,000 kms.   

3.5-liter V6 engine and six-speed automatic transmission.  

Alloy Wheels and All-weather floor mats 

Rustproofed regularly.  

Drive with confidence. This car runs and drives very well, no issues or repairs needed. A/C blows cold. 

Clean CARFAX Report. No accidents or damage records found. 

$6,995 + HST & Licence Fee. Financing and extended warranty available.  

Offered by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  

www.thamesautosales.ca  

BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL 244,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford Escape XLT 145,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Freightliner M2 for sale in Belmont, ON
2011 Freightliner M2 744,024 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2013 Ford Edge