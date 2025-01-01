Menu
Don't be startled by the kilometers. The 5.0L V-8 engine runs & drives like a top! It's Americas top-selling pickup truck. This SuperCrew truck is super clean.

Comes with a power sun-roof. Well equipped with automatic headlights, fog lights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. 18-inch wheels, a trailer tow package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped and telescoping steering wheel with additional controls, front bucket seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a household power outlet, and satellite radio

Expertly maintained. Rust-proofed since new, in excellent shape.

Safety-checked and Certified

$12,995 + HST. LUBRICO Driver's Shield 12 month/20,000km Warranty included! Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesauto.ca

2013 Ford F-150

287,000 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

12095677

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
287,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF5DFB12940

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,000 KM

Don’t be startled by the kilometers. The 5.0L V-8 engine runs & drives like a top! It’s America's top-selling pickup truck. This SuperCrew truck is super clean.

Comes with a power sun-roof. Well equipped with automatic headlights, fog lights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. 18-inch wheels, a trailer tow package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped and telescoping steering wheel with additional controls, front bucket seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a household power outlet, and satellite radio

Expertly maintained. Rust-proofed since new, in excellent shape.

Safety-checked and Certified

$12,995 + HST. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield 12 month/20,000km Warranty included! Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesauto.ca

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2013 Ford F-150