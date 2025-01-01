$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW 145" XLT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 287,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Don’t be startled by the kilometers. The 5.0L V-8 engine runs & drives like a top! It’s America's top-selling pickup truck. This SuperCrew truck is super clean.
Comes with a power sun-roof. Well equipped with automatic headlights, fog lights, chrome exterior trim, a keyless entry keypad, the Sync voice-activation system and Bluetooth. 18-inch wheels, a trailer tow package, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped and telescoping steering wheel with additional controls, front bucket seats, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, a household power outlet, and satellite radio
Expertly maintained. Rust-proofed since new, in excellent shape.
Safety-checked and Certified
$12,995 + HST. LUBRICO Driver’s Shield 12 month/20,000km Warranty included! Applicable taxes and licencing fees are extra.
Sold by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesauto.ca
