2013 Ford Fiesta

52,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

VIN 3FADP4EJ9DM166385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

Low, low, mileage! Like new condition, only 52,000 kms. This 2013 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If you're looking for an economy hatchback, this Fiesta deserves serious consideration. 

Great little car for first-time buyers, students or an extra family vehicle. 

Extra clean. Safety-Checked and Certified.  

$9,995 + HST & Licencing.  

LUBRICO Extended Warranty and finance options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales    

www.thamesautosales.ca

 BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
