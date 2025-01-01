$9,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low, low, mileage! Like new condition, only 52,000 kms. This 2013 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If you're looking for an economy hatchback, this Fiesta deserves serious consideration.
Great little car for first-time buyers, students or an extra family vehicle.
Extra clean. Safety-Checked and Certified.
$9,995 + HST & Licencing.
LUBRICO Extended Warranty and finance options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
