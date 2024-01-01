Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Helvetica,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #2a3546; background: white;>Low, Low, Kilometers. Only 119,200 kms. Safetied & Certified – 2013 Ford Focus will impress you with its performance, value and versatility. It really is a keen choice and stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Helvetica,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #2a3546; background: white;>In excellent condition, and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Helvetica,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #2a3546; background: white;>Air conditioning blows cold, newer tires with lots of tread life.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Helvetica,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; color: #2a3546; background: white;>Fresh oil change included.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>$8,995 .00 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call: </strong> <strong>519-644-0380</strong> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>This vehicle is being sold by</strong> <strong>THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE</strong> </p>

2013 Ford Focus

119,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1720723936
  2. 1720723941
  3. 1720723945
  4. 1720723950
  5. 1720723955
  6. 1720723959
  7. 1720723964
  8. 1720723968
  9. 1720723974
  10. 1720723979
  11. 1720723984
  12. 1720723992
  13. 1720723998
  14. 1720724003
  15. 1720724008
  16. 1720724014
  17. 1720724024
  18. 1720724031
  19. 1720724036
  20. 1720724040
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,200KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F27DL298788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Low, Low, Kilometers. Only 119,200 kms. Safetied & Certified – 2013 Ford Focus will impress you with its performance, value and versatility. It really is a keen choice and stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.

In excellent condition, and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly.

Air conditioning blows cold, newer tires with lots of tread life.

Fresh oil change included.

$8,995 .00 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty.  Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380 

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2013 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 119,200 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0 for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Nissan Sentra 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0 146,600 KM SOLD
Used 2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500 for sale in Belmont, ON
2020 Harley-Davidson XG500 Street 500 15,900 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus