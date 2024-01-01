$8,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low, Low, Kilometers. Only 119,200 kms. Safetied & Certified – 2013 Ford Focus will impress you with its performance, value and versatility. It really is a keen choice and stands as one of the best small cars you can buy.
In excellent condition, and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly.
Air conditioning blows cold, newer tires with lots of tread life.
Fresh oil change included.
$8,995 .00 - Price includes Safety and 1 Year Lubrico Driver’s Shield Warranty. Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
519-644-0380