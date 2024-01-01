$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
199,600KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTR2VE7XDZ265921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,600 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Extebd cab 4x4 ready to work or play! Cosmetic aftermarket upgrades including flow master exhaust which sounds great, level kit, aftermarket radio, with fuel rims and nito grabber tires.
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 199,505 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE 142,450 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 188,751 KM SOLD
Email Auto Loft Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2013 GMC Sierra 1500