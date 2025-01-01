Menu
2013 Honda Civic, automatic, heated seats, keyless entry, power windows, very low kms 

Plus taxes and licensing 

No hidden fees

Certified with car fax reports 

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage

By Appointment Only thank you

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2013 Honda Civic

93,550 KM

Details Description Features

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

LX

12684288

2013 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,550KM
VIN 2HGFB2F45DH101788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,550 KM

Vehicle Description


2013 Honda Civic, automatic, heated seats, keyless entry, power windows, very low kms 

Plus taxes and licensing 


No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
$14,200

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2013 Honda Civic