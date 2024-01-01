2013 Hyundai Accent

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>Excellent economy. Very spacious and comfortable inside and a lovable entertainment system! Great, comfortable, reliable car that I would recommend to anyone!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Under the hood is a 4-Cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with direct fuel injection. Automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Power windows, mirrors and cruise control. A/C blows cold!</p><p class=MsoNormal>Super clean, inside and out. No rust anywhere. Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive away with confidence.</p><p class=MsoNormal>$9,995 + HST and Licencing. LUBRICO Warranty available.</p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: 347.25pt;>Sold by Thames Auto Sales<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>                                                                                                     </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a></p>

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

VIN KMHCT5AEXDU122404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent economy. Very spacious and comfortable inside and a lovable entertainment system! Great, comfortable, reliable car that I would recommend to anyone!

Under the hood is a 4-Cylinder, 1.6-liter engine with direct fuel injection. Automatic transmission.

Power windows, mirrors and cruise control. A/C blows cold!

Super clean, inside and out. No rust anywhere. Clean CARFAX, no accidents or damage reported.

Safety-Checked & Certified. Drive away with confidence.

$9,995 + HST and Licencing. LUBRICO Warranty available.

Sold by Thames Auto Sales                                                                                                    

www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Hyundai Accent