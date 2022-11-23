$13,900+ tax & licensing
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2013 Infiniti JX35
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
202,065KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9415915
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC303786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 202,065 KM
Vehicle Description
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee’s
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
