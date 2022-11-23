2013 Infiniti JX35

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 0 6 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9415915

9415915 VIN: 5N1AL0MM9DC303786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 202,065 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

