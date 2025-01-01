Menu
Be summer ready with this fun Jeep with a manual transmission, soft top only and aggressive tires 

Plus taxes and licensing 

No hidden fees

Certified with car fax reports 

Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage

By Appointment Only thank you

11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2013 Jeep Wrangler

142,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

12414159

2013 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG6DL510437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Be summer ready with this fun Jeep with a manual transmission, soft top only and aggressive tires 

Plus taxes and licensing 


No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2013 Jeep Wrangler