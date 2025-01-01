$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,000KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG6DL510437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Be summer ready with this fun Jeep with a manual transmission, soft top only and aggressive tires
Plus taxes and licensing
No hidden fee's
Certified with car fax reports
Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage
By Appointment Only thank you
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
