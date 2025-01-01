$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - For Sale
6-Speed Manual Transmission. Unleash your adventure with this 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara, a rugged yet refined SUV built for both off-road thrills and everyday comfort. With its iconic design, robust performance, and premium features, this Jeep is ready to take you anywhere.
Key Features:
- Powerful Engine and Manual Transmission: 3.6L-V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 6-speed manual transmission, for confident performance on and off the trail.
- 4x4 Capability: 6-speed manual transmission, Command-Trac 4WD system for tackling tough terrains with ease.
- Sahara Trim Extras: Body-color fender flares, and side steps for a bold, upscale look.
- Spacious Interior: Roomy 4-door Unlimited configuration with premium cloth seats, offering comfort for five passengers and ample cargo space.
- Tech & Convenience: Premium sound system with sub-woofer, Navigation, Uconnect infotainment system, satellite radio, air conditioning, power mirrors, windows/locks and cruise control for modern driving comfort.
- Removable Top: Freedom Top hardtop for open-air adventures, combining versatility with all-weather protection.
- Selling Safety-Checked and Certified, Low Mileage with only 129,000kms.
The 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara blends legendary off-road prowess with everyday practicality. Whether you're cruising city streets or exploring rugged trails, this Jeep offers unmatched style, durability, and freedom. Perfect for adventure enthusiasts and those seeking a unique ride.
Price: only $15,995 + HST, and Licencing/Registration
Test Drive: Schedule today to experience the Jeep lifestyle firsthand!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-644-0380