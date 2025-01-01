Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara - For Sale</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal>6-Speed Manual Transmission. Unleash your adventure with this <strong>2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara</strong>, a rugged yet refined SUV built for both off-road thrills and everyday comfort. With its iconic design, robust performance, and premium features, this Jeep is ready to take you anywhere.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Powerful Engine and Manual Transmission</strong>: 3.6L-V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 6-speed manual transmission, for confident performance on and off the trail.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>4x4 Capability</strong>: 6-speed manual transmission, Command-Trac 4WD system for tackling tough terrains with ease.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Sahara Trim Extras</strong>: Body-color fender flares, and side steps for a bold, upscale look.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Roomy 4-door Unlimited configuration with premium cloth seats, offering comfort for five passengers and ample cargo space.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Tech & Convenience</strong>: Premium sound system with sub-woofer, Navigation, Uconnect infotainment system, satellite radio, air conditioning, power mirrors, windows/locks and cruise control for modern driving comfort.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Removable Top</strong>: Freedom Top hardtop for open-air adventures, combining versatility with all-weather protection.</li><li class=MsoNormal style=mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1; tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><strong>Selling Safety-Checked and Certified, Low Mileage with only 129,000kms.</strong></li></ul><p class=MsoNormal>The 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara blends legendary off-road prowess with everyday practicality. Whether youre cruising city streets or exploring rugged trails, this Jeep offers unmatched style, durability, and freedom. Perfect for adventure enthusiasts and those seeking a unique ride.</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Price</strong>: only $15,995 + HST, and Licencing/Registration<br /><strong>Test Drive</strong>: Schedule today to experience the Jeep lifestyle firsthand!</p>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4BJWEG0DL537616

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

  • Powerful Engine and Manual Transmission: 3.6L-V6 engine delivering 285 horsepower and 6-speed manual transmission, for confident performance on and off the trail.
  • 4x4 Capability: 6-speed manual transmission, Command-Trac 4WD system for tackling tough terrains with ease.
  • Sahara Trim Extras: Body-color fender flares, and side steps for a bold, upscale look.
  • Spacious Interior: Roomy 4-door Unlimited configuration with premium cloth seats, offering comfort for five passengers and ample cargo space.
  • Tech & Convenience: Premium sound system with sub-woofer, Navigation, Uconnect infotainment system, satellite radio, air conditioning, power mirrors, windows/locks and cruise control for modern driving comfort.
  • Removable Top: Freedom Top hardtop for open-air adventures, combining versatility with all-weather protection.
  • Selling Safety-Checked and Certified, Low Mileage with only 129,000kms.

The 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara blends legendary off-road prowess with everyday practicality. Whether you're cruising city streets or exploring rugged trails, this Jeep offers unmatched style, durability, and freedom. Perfect for adventure enthusiasts and those seeking a unique ride.

Price: only $15,995 + HST, and Licencing/Registration
Test Drive: Schedule today to experience the Jeep lifestyle firsthand!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

