2013 Kia Sorento

206,100 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

2013 Kia Sorento

LX

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

206,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8653627
  Stock #: 2203-528
  VIN: 5XYKT3A69DG314721

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 206,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax, no accident or damage records found. Clean and runs great. Asking price includes Safety and Lubrico Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12 months/12000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

