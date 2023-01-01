Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

151,550 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

Auto Loft Ltd

SV

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

151,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9638857
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP5DL629171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this sporty, fuel saving vehicle.  Book your test drive today 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

