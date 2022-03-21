Menu
2013 RAM 1500

179,800 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7 Hemi

2013 RAM 1500

Big Horn 5.7 Hemi

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924761
  • Stock #: 2207-588
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT8DS690366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition, runs and drives great.  Clean CARFAX.  Dual exhaust, back-up alarm system, 20" wheel package, running boards, trailer tow package. Very well equipped and super clean condition.  Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

