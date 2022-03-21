$19,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-671-4592
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn 5.7 Hemi
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8924761
- Stock #: 2207-588
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8DS690366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition, runs and drives great. Clean CARFAX. Dual exhaust, back-up alarm system, 20" wheel package, running boards, trailer tow package. Very well equipped and super clean condition. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty, 12 months/15000 km/$1000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
