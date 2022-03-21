2013 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8924761

8924761 Stock #: 2207-588

2207-588 VIN: 1C6RR7LT8DS690366

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 179,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.