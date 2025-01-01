2013 Toyota Corolla

$13,900+ taxes & licensing
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,470KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE8DC947582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,470 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km, well cared for Corolla, has full set of snow tires on rims, heated seats, cold air conditioning, sunroof, cruise control and more
Plus taxes and licensing
No hidden fee's
Certified with car fax reports
Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage
By Appointment Only thank you
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Call Dealer
