<p>Well appointed vehicle, sunroof, one owner car, alloy wheels.  Runs and drives great, good kilometers.  Asking price includes Safety.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

160,554 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,554KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJ7DM316393

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,554 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

519-671-4592

