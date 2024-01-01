$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Comfortline
2013 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.0L Auto Comfortline
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
160,554KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDK7AJ7DM316393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Well appointed vehicle, sunroof, one owner car, alloy wheels. Runs and drives great, good kilometers. Asking price includes Safety. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2013 Volkswagen Jetta