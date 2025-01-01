$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE
2013 Volkswagen Touareg
EXECLINE
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
222,750KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVGEP9BP6DD011482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Coming soon! TDI Touareg in a great colour combo, New Tires, Pish button start, heated seats, back up camera, Navigation, Pano roof and more.
Will post price once it lands thanks for looking
11A-143 Borden Ave
Will post price once it lands thanks for looking
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
Please call at 1-844-611-2709
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
2014 Volkswagen Touareg HIGHLINE 260,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Touareg EXECLINE 222,750 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technik 243,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Email Auto Loft Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2013 Volkswagen Touareg