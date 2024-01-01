Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT

$8,995 + tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 1LT

12019429

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB2E7416916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean with low mileage. Only 126,000 kms. 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, 4 dr. Sedan. Runs & drives perfectly. 1.4L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine, 6- speed automatic transmission. 

Excellent fuel economy and longevity.

Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage records found. 

WeatherTech Floor Mats

Back-up Camera

Power windows, mirrors and locks. 

Cruise control and Bluetooth. 

Fresh oil-change, Safety-Checked & Certified 

$8,995 - Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380  

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE  

www.thamesautosales.ca  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

+ taxes & licensing

