2014 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn 1LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
$8,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean with low mileage. Only 126,000 kms. 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, 4 dr. Sedan. Runs & drives perfectly. 1.4L Turbocharged, 4-cylinder engine, 6- speed automatic transmission.
Excellent fuel economy and longevity.
Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage records found.
WeatherTech Floor Mats
Back-up Camera
Power windows, mirrors and locks.
Cruise control and Bluetooth.
Fresh oil-change, Safety-Checked & Certified
$8,995 - Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
