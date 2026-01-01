2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Only 88,000 kms.! Yes, only 88,000 kms. LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS - <strong>2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab - 4X4 Dually.</strong> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Reliable heavy-duty workhorse in excellent condition. This <strong>Duramax 6.6L Diesel</strong> with 6-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission. Offering strong towing capability, up to 20,000 lbs. Factory installed, dual 150 AMP alternators.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=tab-stops: list 36.0pt;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Full 8’ long-box, equipped for a “gooseneck” trailer towing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Loaded with popular LT features (power windows, cruise, adjustable petals, engine brake, towing package with electric trailer brake controls, etc.)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Perfect for towing, hauling, or daily duty — runs strong and looks sharp. Ready for its next owner!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Clean CARFAX Report - Safety Inspected & Certified.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Asking $38,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Extended warranty and Financing options are available.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales. </span><a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;>www.thamesautosales.ca</span></a><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%; mso-ascii-font-family: Aptos; mso-hansi-font-family: Aptos;> Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14108653

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
88,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4K0C85EF115498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2604-993
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 88,000 kms.! Yes, only 88,000 kms. LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS - 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab - 4X4 Dually.

Reliable heavy-duty workhorse in excellent condition. This Duramax 6.6L Diesel with 6-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission. Offering strong towing capability, up to 20,000 lbs. Factory installed, dual 150 AMP alternators.

Full 8’ long-box, equipped for a “gooseneck” trailer towing.

Loaded with popular LT features (power windows, cruise, adjustable petals, engine brake, towing package with electric trailer brake controls, etc.)

Perfect for towing, hauling, or daily duty — runs strong and looks sharp. Ready for its next owner!

Clean CARFAX Report - Safety Inspected & Certified.

Asking $38,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.

Extended warranty and Financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
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519-644-0380

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$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500