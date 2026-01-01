$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LT
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2604-993
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 88,000 kms.! Yes, only 88,000 kms. LOW MILEAGE, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS - 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Crew Cab - 4X4 Dually.
Reliable heavy-duty workhorse in excellent condition. This Duramax 6.6L Diesel with 6-Speed Allison Automatic Transmission. Offering strong towing capability, up to 20,000 lbs. Factory installed, dual 150 AMP alternators.
Full 8’ long-box, equipped for a “gooseneck” trailer towing.
Loaded with popular LT features (power windows, cruise, adjustable petals, engine brake, towing package with electric trailer brake controls, etc.)
Perfect for towing, hauling, or daily duty — runs strong and looks sharp. Ready for its next owner!
Clean CARFAX Report - Safety Inspected & Certified.
Asking $38,995 + 13% HST and Vehicle Registration/Licencing requirements.
Extended warranty and Financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales. www.thamesautosales.ca Now under new ownership and management, effective June 1, 2025.
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519-644-0380