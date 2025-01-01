Menu
Low kilometers, only 97,000. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax 2LT is a budget-friendly, small SUV that is praised for its maneuverability in the city and reasonable passenger space. It's definitely worth consideration if youre looking for an affordable runabout vehicle thats easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features. Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, 1.4L Turbocharged engine with a six-speed automatic transmission. Lots of new parts, including new; ball joints, brake pads, front rotors, rear drums and shoes and parking brake hardware. Fully reconditioned, certified and Safety-Checked. Asking $10,995 + HST. Licence and Registration are extra. Extended warranty and financing options are available. Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometers, only 97,000. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax 2LT is a budget-friendly, small SUV that is praised for its maneuverability in the city and reasonable passenger space.

 It’s definitely worth consideration if you're looking for an affordable runabout vehicle that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features. 

Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, 1.4L Turbocharged engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Lots of new parts, including new; ball joints, brake pads, front rotors, rear drums and shoes and parking brake hardware.

Fully reconditioned, certified and Safety-Checked.

Asking $10,995 + HST. Licence and Registration are extra. Extended warranty and financing options are available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesautosales.ca

BMW, Ford, Chevrolet, Pontiac, GMC, Dodge, HUMMER, Jeep, RAM, Subaru, Range Rover, Hyundai, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Chrysler, Toyota, Harley-Davidson

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

