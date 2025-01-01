$10,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kilometers, only 97,000. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax 2LT is a budget-friendly, small SUV that is praised for its maneuverability in the city and reasonable passenger space.
It’s definitely worth consideration if you're looking for an affordable runabout vehicle that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features.
Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, 1.4L Turbocharged engine with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Lots of new parts, including new; ball joints, brake pads, front rotors, rear drums and shoes and parking brake hardware.
Fully reconditioned, certified and Safety-Checked.
Asking $10,995 + HST. Licence and Registration are extra. Extended warranty and financing options are available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
