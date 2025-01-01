$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 131,000 kms. 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD (Front Wheel Drive) 2.0L, 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Enjoy respectable fuel economy, spacious passenger & cargo area. Experience driver confidence with this well-equipped crossover SUV.
Loaded with options including heated seats, power driver’s seat, power & heated mirrors and back-up camara.
17” Alloy wheels & four newer All-Season tires with lots of tread life.
Extra clean, in excellent condition and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly. No issues or concerns.
Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage reported.
$9,995 + HST. Price includes Safety Certificate. Applicable taxes and licence fees are extra. LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-644-XXXX(click to show)
