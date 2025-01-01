Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>Only 131,000 kms. 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD (Front Wheel Drive) </strong><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>2.0L, 4-Cylinder EcoBoost Engine with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Enjoy respectable fuel economy, spacious passenger & cargo area. Experience driver confidence with this well-equipped crossover SUV.</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>Loaded with options including heated seats, power driver's seat, power & heated mirrors and back-up camara.</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-US style=mso-ansi-language: EN-US;>17" Alloy wheels & four newer All-Season tires with lots of tread life. </span> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Extra clean, in excellent condition and well maintained. Runs and drives perfectly. No issues or concerns.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX Report – No accidents or damage reported. </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>$9,995 + HST. Price includes Safety Certificate. Applicable taxes and licence fees are extra.  LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.</strong></p>

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G91EUA79616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford Escape