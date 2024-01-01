Menu
Account
Sign In
<!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <div>Explorer XLT with leather heated front seats, back up camera, Navi, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and more. </div><div><br></div><div>Plus taxes and licensing</div> <div> </div> <div>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </div> <div> </div> <div>We welcome all trades!<br><br>Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div> <div> </div> <div><span style=font-size: 1em;>We are located at:<br>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2014 Ford Explorer

181,900 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1721064345
  2. 1721064345
  3. 1721064345
  4. 1721064345
  5. 1721064345
  6. 1721064345
  7. 1721064345
  8. 1721064345
  9. 1721064345
  10. 1721064345
  11. 1721064345
  12. 1721064345
  13. 1721064345
  14. 1721064345
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,900KM
VIN 1FM5K8D89EGB75288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,900 KM

Vehicle Description


Explorer XLT with leather heated front seats, back up camera, Navi, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls and more. 
Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 199,505 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 142,450 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Belmont, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport 188,751 KM SOLD

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Explorer