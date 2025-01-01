Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>Only 162,000 kms. This 2014 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If youre looking for an economy hatchback, this Fiesta deserves serious consideration.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Great little car for first-time buyers, students or an extra family vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Extra clean. Safety-Checked and Certified. </p><p class=MsoNormal>$5,995 + HST & Licencing.</p><p class=MsoNormal>LUBRICO Extended Warranty available  </p><p class=MsoNormal>Sold by Thames Auto Sales   </p><p class=MsoNormal><u>www.thamesautosales.ca</u>  </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2014 Ford Fiesta

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Watch This Vehicle
12221751

2014 Ford Fiesta

5dr HB SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1740599291
  2. 1740599294
  3. 1740599296
  4. 1740599299
  5. 1740599301
  6. 1740599303
  7. 1740599306
  8. 1740599308
  9. 1740599311
  10. 1740599314
  11. 1740599317
  12. 1740599320
  13. 1740599323
  14. 1740599325
  15. 1740599328
  16. 1740599331
  17. 1740599333
  18. 1740599336
  19. 1740599339
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ9EM198402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 162,000 kms. This 2014 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If you're looking for an economy hatchback, this Fiesta deserves serious consideration.

Great little car for first-time buyers, students or an extra family vehicle.

Extra clean. Safety-Checked and Certified. 

$5,995 + HST & Licencing.

LUBRICO Extended Warranty available  

Sold by Thames Auto Sales   

www.thamesautosales.ca  

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 162,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Pontiac Torrent AWD 4dr GXP for sale in Belmont, ON
2008 Pontiac Torrent AWD 4dr GXP 166,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 157,385 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Fiesta