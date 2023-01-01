$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
4DR SDN SE
Location
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
179,533KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9798610
- Stock #: 2303-667
- VIN: 1FADP3F2XEL256908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Good condition 4 cyl car, great on gas. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
