Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

179,533 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

  1. 1680616767
  2. 1680616767
  3. 1680615994
  4. 1680616767
  5. 1680616767
  6. 1680616005
  7. 1680616009
  8. 1680616012
  9. 1680616016
  10. 1680616019
  11. 1680616767
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
179,533KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798610
  • Stock #: 2303-667
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XEL256908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX. Good condition 4 cyl car, great on gas. Runs and drives excellent. Asking price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Warranty 12mnths/15000km/$1000 per claim. Taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information please call 519-671-4592.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

2013 Chrysler 200 4d...
 171,500 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 22,995 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XL 4...
 295,900 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-671-XXXX

(click to show)

519-671-4592

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory