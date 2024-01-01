Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Very economical car, has two sets of rims and tires </div><div><br></div><!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <div>Plus taxes and licensing</div> <div> </div> <div>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </div> <div> </div> <div>We welcome all trades!<br><br>Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. </div> <div> </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>located at:</span></div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></div> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2014 Hyundai Accent

174,671 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1713208938
  2. 1713208938
  3. 1713208938
  4. 1713208938
  5. 1713208938
  6. 1713208938
  7. 1713208938
  8. 1713208938
  9. 1713208938
  10. 1713208938
  11. 1713208938
  12. 1713208938
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
174,671KM
Used
VIN KMHCT5AE0EU192352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Very economical car, has two sets of rims and tires 

Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 located at:11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2016 Ford Mustang V6 for sale in Belmont, ON
2016 Ford Mustang V6 78,213 KM SOLD
Used 2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn 224,386 KM SOLD
Used 2009 Toyota Tacoma for sale in Belmont, ON
2009 Toyota Tacoma 249,021 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent