2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 4 , 9 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9696121

9696121 VIN: 5XYZUDLA0EG174871

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 204,952 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Woodgrain Interior Trim Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

