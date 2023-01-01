Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

178,535 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1698684391
  2. 1698684391
  3. 1698684391
  4. 1698684391
  5. 1698684391
  6. 1698684391
  7. 1698684391
  8. 1698684391
  9. 1698684391
  10. 1698684391
  11. 1698684391
  12. 1698684391
  13. 1698684391
  14. 1698684391
  15. 1698684391
  16. 1698684391
  17. 1698684391
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607067
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2EC706228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 178,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this fully loaded platinum edition Pathfinder.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 178,535 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 174,070 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Explorer XLT
 222,773 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory