Luxury, 7-passenger SUV with only 150,000 kms. This All-wheel drive, 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is an excellent choice for reliable, comfortable family transportation.

- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Navigation
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger

CLEAN CARFAX

Brand new CVT transmission, all-season tires, brake pads & rotors.
Fresh oil change and full-service has been completed.
Safety Check & Certified. Extended warranty included
$10,995 + HST & Licencing
This vehicle can be viewed and test-driven at Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM4EC621455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxury, 7-passenger SUV with only 150,000 kms. This All-wheel drive, 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is an excellent choice for reliable, comfortable family transportation.


- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth

- Navigation
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger

 

CLEAN CARFAX

 

Brand new CVT transmission, all-season tires, brake pads & rotors.

Fresh oil change and full-service has been completed.

Safety Check & Certified. Extended warranty included

$10,995 + HST & Licencing

This vehicle can be viewed and test-driven at Thames Auto Sales

www.thamesautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Nissan Pathfinder