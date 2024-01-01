$10,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxury, 7-passenger SUV with only 150,000 kms. This All-wheel drive, 2014 Nissan Pathfinder is an excellent choice for reliable, comfortable family transportation.
- Leather Seats
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Navigation
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- 7 Passenger
CLEAN CARFAX
Brand new CVT transmission, all-season tires, brake pads & rotors.
Fresh oil change and full-service has been completed.
Safety Check & Certified. Extended warranty included
$10,995 + HST & Licencing
This vehicle can be viewed and test-driven at Thames Auto Sales
www.thamesautosales.ca
Vehicle Features
Thames Auto and Toy Store
