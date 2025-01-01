$7,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low mileage, only 86,500 kms. 5-door Hatchback. Drives like a feather, enjoyable ride and comfort, not noisy and no problems. Does well as a commuter vehicle, great for long trips, and short drives too ...
Enjoy a roomy interior with adult-friendly backseat legroom.
1.6L – 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for great fuel economy.
Lots of power options and heated front seats.
Navigation & Back-up camera!
Fog lights, Alloy rims.
Fresh oil-change, Safety-Checked & Certified
Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.
$7,995 + HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra. LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.
If interested and for more information, please call: 519-644-0380
This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE
www.thamesautosales.ca
Thames Auto and Toy Store
