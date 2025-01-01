Menu
Low mileage, only 86,500 kms. 5-door Hatchback. Drives like a feather, enjoyable ride and comfort, not noisy and no problems. Does well as a commuter vehicle, great for long trips, and short drives too ... 

Enjoy a roomy interior with adult-friendly backseat legroom. 

1.6L – 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for great fuel economy. 

Lots of power options and heated front seats. 

Navigation & Back-up camera!

Fog lights, Alloy rims. 

Fresh oil-change, Safety-Checked & Certified   

Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.

$7,995 + HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  LUBRICO Extended Warranty available. 

If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380    

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE    

www.thamesautosales.ca

2014 Nissan Versa Note

86,500 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

12221787

2014 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SL

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CE2CP1EL408720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low mileage, only 86,500 kms. 5-door Hatchback. Drives like a feather, enjoyable ride and comfort, not noisy and no problems. Does well as a commuter vehicle, great for long trips, and short drives too ... 

Enjoy a roomy interior with adult-friendly backseat legroom. 

1.6L – 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission for great fuel economy. 

Lots of power options and heated front seats. 

Navigation & Back-up camera!

Fog lights, Alloy rims. 

Fresh oil-change, Safety-Checked & Certified   

Clean CARFAX. No accidents or damage reported.

$7,995 + HST, Applicable taxes and licence fee is extra.  LUBRICO Extended Warranty available.

If interested and for more information, please call:  519-644-0380    

This vehicle is being sold by THAMES AUTO & TOY STORE    

www.thamesautosales.ca    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-644-0380

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2014 Nissan Versa Note