$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
2014 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,956KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7GT9ES449797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 213,956 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Don't miss this really clean Ram. Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 213,956 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 142,100 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
2014 Acura ILX Dynamic w/Navi Pkg 175,615 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Email Auto Loft Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-282-XXXX(click to show)
519-282-7771
Alternate Numbers519-495-7782
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Loft Ltd
519-282-7771
2014 RAM 1500