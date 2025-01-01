Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>One-owner! Very clean, in excellent condition with 212,900 kms. 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited: AWD, 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and power liftgate. Reliable, spacious compact SUV with advanced safety features.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Air conditioning blows cold. New tires mounted on factory alloy rims. Full set of winter tires</p><p class=MsoNormal>Clean CARFAX Report! No accidents or damage recorded.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Fully reconditioned and Safety-Checked.</p><p><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Selling certified for $10,995 + HST and Licencing. Extended warranty and financing available, OAC</span></p>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

VIN JF2SJCLC5EH512859

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,900 KM

One-owner! Very clean, in excellent condition with 212,900 kms. 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited: AWD, 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and power liftgate. Reliable, spacious compact SUV with advanced safety features.

Air conditioning blows cold. New tires mounted on factory alloy rims. Full set of winter tires

Clean CARFAX Report! No accidents or damage recorded.

Fully reconditioned and Safety-Checked.

Selling certified for $10,995 + HST and Licencing. Extended warranty and financing available, OAC

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Panoramic Roof

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

