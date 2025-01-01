$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
i Touring
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Certified
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,900 KM
Vehicle Description
One-owner! Very clean, in excellent condition with 212,900 kms. 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Limited: AWD, 170-hp 2.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated front seats and power liftgate. Reliable, spacious compact SUV with advanced safety features.
Air conditioning blows cold. New tires mounted on factory alloy rims. Full set of winter tires
Clean CARFAX Report! No accidents or damage recorded.
Fully reconditioned and Safety-Checked.
Selling certified for $10,995 + HST and Licencing. Extended warranty and financing available, OAC
