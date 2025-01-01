Menu
<!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <p>Coming soon!  TDI Touareg white in black leather, pano roof, heated seats, navigation and more  </p><p>pricing will be updated when car is ready! </p><p>Plus taxes and licensing</p> <p>Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. </p> <p>Please call at 1-844-611-2709</p> <p><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></p> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

260,800 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
HIGHLINE

12251800

HIGHLINE

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

Used
260,800KM
VIN WVGDP9BP8ED007642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,800 KM

Vehicle Description


Coming soon!  TDI Touareg white in black leather, pano roof, heated seats, navigation and more  

pricing will be updated when car is ready! 

Plus taxes and licensing


Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 


Please call at 1-844-611-2709


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

