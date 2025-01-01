$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
HIGHLINE
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon! TDI Touareg white in black leather, pano roof, heated seats, navigation and more
pricing will be updated when car is ready!
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. Optional extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
Please call at 1-844-611-2709
Vehicle Features
