2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-644-0380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – This extra clean, sleek black Equinox stands out with its upgraded 3.6L V6 engine, Paired with a front-wheel drive, 6-speed automatic transmission.
The LT trim adds modern features and a stylish look, making this Equinox a versatile SUV that combines everyday practicality with sporty performance.
Heated seats, back-up camera, new tires and power-steering pump.
A well-maintained with 221,000 kms. Very smooth running with no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.
There are no police reported accidents, estimates, or claims reported on this vehicle.
Asking $9,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty options available.
Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca Under new ownership, effective June 1, 2025
Thames Auto and Toy Store
