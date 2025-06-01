Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><strong>2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – </strong>This extra clean, sleek black Equinox stands out with its upgraded 3.6L V6 engine, Paired with a front-wheel drive, 6-speed automatic transmission.</p><p class=MsoNormal>The LT trim adds modern features and a stylish look, making this Equinox a versatile SUV that combines everyday practicality with sporty performance.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Heated seats, back-up camera, new tires and power-steering pump.</p><p class=MsoNormal>A well-maintained with 221,000 kms. Very smooth running with no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.</p><p class=MsoNormal>There are no police reported accidents, estimates, or claims reported on this vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Asking $9,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty options available.</p><p><span style=font-size: 11.0pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Calibri,sans-serif; mso-ascii-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-hansi-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-bidi; mso-ansi-language: EN-CA; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Offered by Thames Auto Sales <a href=http://www.thamesautosales.ca/>www.thamesautosales.ca</a> Under new ownership, effective June 1, 2025</span></p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

221,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12888596

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-0380

  1. 1755800920173
  2. 1755800920643
  3. 1755800921090
  4. 1755800921528
  5. 1755800922006
  6. 1755800922448
  7. 1755800922874
  8. 1755800923305
  9. 1755800923767
  10. 1755800924186
  11. 1755800924637
  12. 1755800925062
  13. 1755800925480
  14. 1755800925976
  15. 1755800926420
  16. 1755800926888
  17. 1755800927322
  18. 1755800927769
  19. 1755800928237
  20. 1755800928670
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
221,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLBE33F6299698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD – This extra clean, sleek black Equinox stands out with its upgraded 3.6L V6 engine, Paired with a front-wheel drive, 6-speed automatic transmission.

The LT trim adds modern features and a stylish look, making this Equinox a versatile SUV that combines everyday practicality with sporty performance.

Heated seats, back-up camera, new tires and power-steering pump.

A well-maintained with 221,000 kms. Very smooth running with no issues or concerns. Safety-Checked, Certified and ready to drive with confidence.

There are no police reported accidents, estimates, or claims reported on this vehicle.

Asking $9,995 + HST, Registration & Licencing. No hidden fees or surprises. Extended warranty options available.

Offered by Thames Auto Sales www.thamesautosales.ca Under new ownership, effective June 1, 2025

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Thames Auto and Toy Store

Used 2012 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Belmont, ON
2012 Jeep Compass LIMITED 154,700 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester i Touring for sale in Belmont, ON
2014 Subaru Forester i Touring 212,900 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 76,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Thames Auto and Toy Store

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-644-XXXX

(click to show)

519-644-0380

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-644-0380

2015 Chevrolet Equinox