2015 Chrysler Town & Country

155,615 KM

Details

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Spruce Lane Motors

519-644-1991

Touring-L TOURING - L ** LEATHER **

Touring-L TOURING - L ** LEATHER **

Location

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-1991

155,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8913535
  • Stock #: 04105
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7FR504105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,615 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L.- V6, LOADED, LEATHER, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND TAILGATE, POWER SEATS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS(4) AND WHEEL, BLUETOOTH/U-CONNECT, REAR CAMERA, PREMIUM WHEELS, THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, 7 PASSENGER, FULL STO -N- GO SEATING, FOG LIGHTS. CLEAN CARFAX. TAKE THE FAMILY ON THAT ROAD TRIP IN STYLE !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

14011 Belmont Rd, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-644-XXXX

519-644-1991

