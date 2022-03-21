$18,750+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L TOURING - L ** LEATHER **
155,615KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8913535
- Stock #: 04105
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG7FR504105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,615 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6L.- V6, LOADED, LEATHER, POWER SLIDING DOORS AND TAILGATE, POWER SEATS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS(4) AND WHEEL, BLUETOOTH/U-CONNECT, REAR CAMERA, PREMIUM WHEELS, THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, 7 PASSENGER, FULL STO -N- GO SEATING, FOG LIGHTS. CLEAN CARFAX. TAKE THE FAMILY ON THAT ROAD TRIP IN STYLE !
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
