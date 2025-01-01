Menu
Account
Sign In
<!-- TEMPLATE(2793) START --> <p>Dealer services from day 1 and looks like it never missed an oil change.  Hard to find a vehicle with this consistent of a service history.  RT trim, heated leather front seats and heated rear seats, power sliding doors, site and go seats, auto start, nicely loaded and clean van! </p><p>Plus taxes and licensing </p> <p>No hidden fees</p> <p>Certified with car fax reports </p> <p>Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage</p> <p>By Appointment Only thank you</p> <p><span style=font-size: 1em;>11A-143 Borden Ave<br>Belmont, On<br>N0L1B0</span></p> <!-- TEMPLATE(2793) END -->

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,750 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
12662163

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

R/T

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

  1. 1750356905
  2. 1750356905
  3. 1750356905
  4. 1750356905
  5. 1750356905
  6. 1750356905
  7. 1750356905
  8. 1750356905
  9. 1750356905
  10. 1750356905
  11. 1750356905
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,750KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG5FR594156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,750 KM

Vehicle Description


Dealer services from day 1 and looks like it never missed an oil change.  Hard to find a vehicle with this consistent of a service history.  RT trim, heated leather front seats and heated rear seats, power sliding doors, site and go seats, auto start, nicely loaded and clean van! 

Plus taxes and licensing 


No hidden fee's


Certified with car fax reports 


Optional extended Lubrico warranties from 3 moths to 4 yers of coverage


By Appointment Only thank you


11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Loft Ltd

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T for sale in Belmont, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 194,750 KM $10,800 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 190,200 KM $9,400 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Belmont, ON
2013 Toyota Camry LE 123,320 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Loft Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Loft Ltd

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

Call Dealer

519-282-XXXX

(click to show)

519-282-7771

Alternate Numbers
519-495-7782
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan