2015 Ford Mustang

257,698 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2015 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV ECOBOOST PREMIUM

2015 Ford Mustang

2DR CONV ECOBOOST PREMIUM

Location

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,698KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163142
  • Stock #: 2307-692
  • VIN: 1FATP8UH9F5401393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 2307-692
  • Mileage 257,698 KM

Vehicle Description

50th Anniversary Car. New tires and rear brakes. Equipped with leather interior. Also equipped with Anniversary Edition Rims.  Extremely tight riding Car. Asking Price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and Licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

