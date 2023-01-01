$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Thames Auto and Toy Store
519-671-4592
2015 Ford Mustang
2015 Ford Mustang
2DR CONV ECOBOOST PREMIUM
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
257,698KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10163142
- Stock #: 2307-692
- VIN: 1FATP8UH9F5401393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 2307-692
- Mileage 257,698 KM
Vehicle Description
50th Anniversary Car. New tires and rear brakes. Equipped with leather interior. Also equipped with Anniversary Edition Rims. Extremely tight riding Car. Asking Price includes Safety and Limited Powertrain Extended Warranty 12mnths/12000km/$1500 per claim. Taxes and Licence fee are extra. Please call 519-671-4592 if interested and for more information.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0