2015 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 7 , 6 9 8 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10163142

10163142 Stock #: 2307-692

2307-692 VIN: 1FATP8UH9F5401393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 2307-692

Mileage 257,698 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.