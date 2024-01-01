Menu
One owner truck great work truck, very well maintained, the seats are like new. back up camera.  2Wd with a cyl. box cap and roller bed included

Plus taxes and licensing
 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come. 
 
We welcome all trades!

Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

217,654 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
217,654KM
VIN 3GTP1TEHXFG416122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,654 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner truck great work truck, very well maintained, the seats are like new. back up camera.  2Wd with a cyl. box cap and roller bed included

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

