$14,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-282-7771
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
217,654KM
VIN 3GTP1TEHXFG416122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,654 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner truck great work truck, very well maintained, the seats are like new. back up camera. 2Wd with a cyl. box cap and roller bed included
Plus taxes and licensing
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.
We welcome all trades!
Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd.
We are located at:
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Loft Ltd
11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
2015 GMC Sierra 1500