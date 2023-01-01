Menu
2015 Honda Odyssey

140,989 KM

$20,989

+ tax & licensing
$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Loft Ltd

519-282-7771

2015 Honda Odyssey

2015 Honda Odyssey

LX

2015 Honda Odyssey

LX

Location

Auto Loft Ltd

11A-143 Borden Ave, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-282-7771

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,989

+ taxes & licensing

140,989KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10229378
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H2XFB509718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Honda van with backup camera, Bluetooth, 7 passenger, cold AC ready to go
$20989 plus taxes and licensing 
Our vehicles come certified with car fax. We offer extended Lubrico warranties to provide worry free driving for years to come.


We welcome all trades! 
 Thank you for shopping at autoloft ltd. 
 All vehicles sold are subject to taxes and licensing fee's

Included in our list price no hidden fees no surprises 
 We are located at: 
11A-143 Borden Ave
Belmont, On
N0L1B0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

