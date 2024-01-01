$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
2015 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto EX
Location
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
519-671-4592
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A81F5434485
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX. Good condition, clean non-smoking vehicle. Runs and drives good. Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, 12 months/20,000km/$3000 per claim. Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra. If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Email Thames Auto and Toy Store
Thames Auto and Toy Store
4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0
Call Dealer
519-671-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Kia Forte