<p>Clean CARFAX.  Good condition, clean non-smoking vehicle.  Runs and drives good.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, 12 months/20,000km/$3000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.</p>

2015 Kia Forte

184,700 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

2015 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto EX

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-4592

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,700KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KNAFX4A81F5434485

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,700 KM

Clean CARFAX.  Good condition, clean non-smoking vehicle.  Runs and drives good.  Asking price includes SAFETY and LUBRICO Extended Warranty, 12 months/20,000km/$3000 per claim.  Applicable taxes and licence fee are extra.  If interested and for more information, please call 519-671-4592.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Heated Seats

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Thames Auto and Toy Store

Thames Auto and Toy Store

4009 Westchester Bourne, Belmont, ON N0L 1B0

519-671-XXXX

519-671-4592

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Thames Auto and Toy Store

519-671-4592

2015 Kia Forte